Ozzy Osbourne Gets Candid Revealing Disheartening ‘Life Expectancy’ Update

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

November 25, 2023

iHeartRadio ICONS With Ozzy Osbourne: In Celebration Of Ordinary Man At The iHeartRadio Theater
Photo: Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary Prince of Darkness, shared a candid perspective on his declining health, revealing to a reporter for Rolling Stone UK that he believes he has "at best, 10 years left."

The 74-year-old rock icon discussed the toll of a recent back surgery, describing its adverse impact on his physical well-being. Osbourne, diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2003, detailed the complications of multiple spinal surgeries, including the discovery of a tumor.

The singer discussed the further challenges of his worsening health after a serious fall in 2019, stating, "I thought I’d be up and running after the second and third, but with the last one they put a f*cking rod in my spine. They found a tumor in one of the vertebrae, so they had to dig all that out, too."

Despite receiving the Icon Award from a British rock magazine, Osbourne was unable to attend the ceremony, sending his wife and manager, Sharon, in his place.

The interview also touched on a disagreement between the couple regarding Osbourne's marijuana use amid health issues. Osbourne, known for his candidness, confronted the reality of his remaining time, asserting, "At best, I've got 10 years left, and when you're older, time picks up speed."

Sharon Osbourne, in a separate statement, expressed the difficulty of witnessing her husband's health decline, emphasizing her enduring support and gratitude for the life they've shared over their 41-year marriage.

Sharon told the Daily Mail in an interview concerning her support for her husband, “It’s just been heartbreaking for me to see my husband in a position where he’s not self-sufficient, he needs help. He was so vibrant, with such a zest for life. But you learn to adapt.”

Ozzy Osbourne
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.