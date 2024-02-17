In an unexpected series of events, Kelly Rowland's sudden departure from the Today show was attributed to a backstage mishap, with a source revealing that she and her team were dissatisfied with her dressing room. This prompted a swift response from the morning show, leading to Rita Ora stepping in to fill the void.

The insider disclosed that Rowland's exit was a result of her dissatisfaction with the provided dressing room, a sentiment not shared by Rita Ora, who swiftly agreed to step in at the last minute. The impromptu replacement garnered praise from both internal and external sources associated with the show.

Despite various outlets' attempts to gather comments, representatives for Kelly Rowland and the Today show remained silent on the matter. Page Six initially reported the news, highlighting that Rowland, initially scheduled as a guest on the morning show's 8 a.m. hour, was intended to fill in for Jenna Bush Hager as a guest co-host in the fourth hour of "Today with Hoda & Jenna."

Reportedly, Rowland had requested a different green room, but it was already occupied by Jennifer Lopez. Unsatisfied with the alternative dressing room, Rowland opted to leave the set last minute, leaving co-host Hoda Kotb to scramble for a replacement.

Currently, Rowland is actively promoting her new Netflix film, Mea Culpa, directed by Tyler Perry. The movie follows a criminal defense attorney as he navigates the case of an artist accused of murdering his girlfriend.