Beyoncé's Renaissance: A Film, capturing her highly talked about Renaissance World Tour this year, is set to dominate the box office in its debut weekend, projected to rake in $20 to $24 million domestically and securing the top spot.

The movie, not only featuring Beyoncé's commanding live performances but also entirely written, directed and produced by the multi-talented artist, is poised to overshadow The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, currently holding the No. 1 position.

This cinematic triumph follows Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the first concert documentary to make waves in 2023, premiering in October with an impressive domestic opening gross of $92.8 million and a global total of $248.9 million.

While The Eras Tour started with a higher trajectory, the future of Renaissance remains uncertain as it navigates its domestic run.

With minimal blockbuster competition until the December 15 release of Wonka, it may continue to gain momentum throughout the month. Even if Renaissance lands at the lower end of projections, it is anticipated to secure a place among the top-grossing concert movies ever, potentially surpassing Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain's $32.3 million and claiming a spot in the Top 10.

Amid upcoming releases, including awards contenders like Poor Things and The Boy and the Heron, Beyoncé's concert film seems perfectly positioned for sustained success.