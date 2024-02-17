Tom Holland and Zendaya put an end to breakup rumors by making a rare public appearance at the Dune: Part Two world premiere after-party in London.

Speculation about their relationship tends to surface during major projects, and this time was no exception.

As of Thursday evening, the cherished Gen Z acting couple appears to be maintaining a strong bond amidst Zendaya's hectic schedule promoting Dune 2.

Zendaya, captivating audiences as a sci-fi alien princess during the Dune 2 press tour, showcased her fashion flair on the red carpet. After donning a striking Mugler space suit that revealed her unique style, she opted for a more comfortable look at the after-party. Wearing a black velvet floor-length gown paired with Bulgari jewelry, the Euphoria star stepped out hand in hand with Tom Holland, who emphatically stated to TMZ a month ago that they had "absolutely not" broken up.

The Spider-Man actor sported a more casual ensemble with a black vest, pearl-buttoned trousers and a black crewneck tee.

The couple, who initially met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, have maintained discretion about their relationship.

Recently, 27-year-old Holland expressed nostalgic sentiments about their shared past at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. He mentioned how they occasionally revisit Spider-Man 1, reminiscing about being 19 and making those movies together. Holland described it as a special luxury and gift to relive their youth.