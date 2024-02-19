Search Launched For Missing Virginia Tech Student

A search has been launched for Virginia Tech student Johnny Ropp after he went missing last Friday (February 16), the school announced on Monday (February 19).

Ropp, 20, was last seen at apartment complex in the Merrmiac area of Montgomery County and his phone was pinged near the New River Valley Mall at around 4:26 p.m. later that day. The student was reported to be traveling to his parents' home in Abingdon, which is located about 100 miles southwest of Merrimac, and scheduled to take an online exam by 5:00 p.m., but never showed up, according to the school.

Roop was reported to be traveling in a black 2018 Toyota Camry with Virginia license plate number TXW6643 at the time of his disappearance.