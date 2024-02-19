Search Launched For Missing Virginia Tech Student
By Jason Hall
February 19, 2024
A search has been launched for Virginia Tech student Johnny Ropp after he went missing last Friday (February 16), the school announced on Monday (February 19).
Ropp, 20, was last seen at apartment complex in the Merrmiac area of Montgomery County and his phone was pinged near the New River Valley Mall at around 4:26 p.m. later that day. The student was reported to be traveling to his parents' home in Abingdon, which is located about 100 miles southwest of Merrimac, and scheduled to take an online exam by 5:00 p.m., but never showed up, according to the school.
Roop was reported to be traveling in a black 2018 Toyota Camry with Virginia license plate number TXW6643 at the time of his disappearance.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Virginia Tech student Johnny Roop. He was last seen at...Posted by Virginia Tech on Monday, February 19, 2024
The 20-year-old is described as being 6 foot 3, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office shared an alert on Monday seeking assistance in its search for Roop.
"Roop was last seen at his apartment complex on Canyon Ridge Road in the Merrimac area of Montgomery County, Virginia, on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024," a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office spokesperson shared via WTVR. "His phone pinged near the New River Valley Mall at 4:26 p.m. later that same day. Johnny was traveling to his parent's home in Abingdon, Virginia, to take an online exam by 5 p.m. but never showed up."
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (540)-382-4343.