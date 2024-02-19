Widow Of Russian Opposite Leader Found Dead In Jail Says Putin Killed Him

“Vladimir Putin killed my husband,” Navalnaya added. “By killing Alexei, Putin killed half of me — half of my heart and half of my soul. But I still have the other half, and it tells me that I have no right to give up.

“I will continue Alexei Navalny’s work. I will continue to fight for our country. And I encourage you to stand by my side."

Officials said Navalny collapsed and lost consciousness at the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp located north of the Arctic Circle, after having previously "felt unwell" following a walk.

“The medical staff of the institution arrived immediately, and an ambulance team was called,” the prison service said via the New York Post. “All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, which did not yield positive results. Doctors of the ambulance stated the death of the convict.”

“The causes of death are being established.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peslov said that Putin had been notified of Navalny's death. Navalny, a Russian native, gained admiration from the opposition after voluntarily returning to his home country from Germany, where he had undergone treatment for what was proven to be an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent, in 2021.

Navalny said he was poisoned in Siberia in August 2020, however, the Kremlin denied having attempted to kill him, claiming there was no evidence that he was poisoned with a nerve agent.