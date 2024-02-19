Widow Of Russian Opposite Leader Found Dead In Jail Says Putin Killed Him
By Jason Hall
February 19, 2024
The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was reported to have died at the age of 47 while incarcerated in a Kremlin prison last week, claims her husband was killed by President Vladimir Putin.
Yulia Navalnaya shared a nine-minute video on Navalny's official YouTube account Monday in which she blamed Putin for the death of her "children's father" while he was serving at the notorious IK-3 penal colony in Kharp located north of the Arctic Circle.
“We know exactly why Putin killed Alexei three days ago,” Navalnaya said. “We will tell you about it soon. We will definitely find out who exactly carried out this crime and how exactly. We will name the names and show the faces.”
“Vladimir Putin killed my husband,” Navalnaya added. “By killing Alexei, Putin killed half of me — half of my heart and half of my soul. But I still have the other half, and it tells me that I have no right to give up.
“I will continue Alexei Navalny’s work. I will continue to fight for our country. And I encourage you to stand by my side."
Officials said Navalny collapsed and lost consciousness at the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp located north of the Arctic Circle, after having previously "felt unwell" following a walk.
“The medical staff of the institution arrived immediately, and an ambulance team was called,” the prison service said via the New York Post. “All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, which did not yield positive results. Doctors of the ambulance stated the death of the convict.”
“The causes of death are being established.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peslov said that Putin had been notified of Navalny's death. Navalny, a Russian native, gained admiration from the opposition after voluntarily returning to his home country from Germany, where he had undergone treatment for what was proven to be an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent, in 2021.
Navalny said he was poisoned in Siberia in August 2020, however, the Kremlin denied having attempted to kill him, claiming there was no evidence that he was poisoned with a nerve agent.