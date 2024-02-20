112-Year-Old Seattle Jewelry Shop To Permanently Close This Year

One of Seattle's oldest businesses will permanently shut down within the coming months, according to KING 5. Zoey Mann, the owner of Fox's Seattle, said the jewelry store will close in late April after 112 years.

Located on the corner of 4th Avenue and University Street, Fox's originally opened in 1912. Mann's grandfather acquired the business in 1948, and it's been under the family's ownership since then. Mann took over the beloved jewelry store in 2013, succeeding her father.

"This place means the world to me," the owner told reporters, sharing treasured memories with reporters. "I think it's always hard to be the last. It's always hard to be the one to decide that it's time to stop."

Mann said business slowed down since the COVID-19 pandemic, including a decline in daily worker foot traffic in Downtown Seattle.

“What I'm seeing now is so many smaller neighborhoods in Seattle, getting the foot traffic, which is great and I love it and I think it's wonderful that they have that. But we're seeing it less and less downtown," the jewelry store owner explained.

Now, Mann is prioritizing her family as she prepares to wind down operations at Fox's. She hopes both new and longtime customers come to give their final goodbyes before their last day of business, which is slated for Saturday, April 27.

"I really hope that people who have enjoyed us being in the city will come down and say hello and say goodbye," said Mann.