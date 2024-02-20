Arizona's Most Unusual Restaurant Is An Out-Of-The-Ordinary Experience

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

February 20, 2024

Close up of a woman's hand squeezing lemon juice on to mussels, enjoying meal in a restaurant.
Photo: Getty Images

People love restaurants for a myriad of reasons, beyond the simple act of satisfying hunger. Restaurants offer multi-sensory experiences that engage not only taste buds but also sight, smell and ambiance.

Love Food has gathered a list of the strangest restaurant concepts in every state that residents should experience at least one time in their lives:

"Food, ambience, great service... washing machines? The latter might not be what people typically look for, or expect, when deciding where to eat, but a meal at a laundromat-themed eatery is just one of the many unusual dining experiences you can have in the USA. If you're after a joint that offers a sideshow with your supper or some quirky decor with your dessert, we've scoped out the places that should be on your radar – from a restaurant where diners can watch mermaids swim to spots inside old train carriages."

The Salt Cellar Restaurant in Scottsdale is Arizona's most unusual eatery:

"Far removed from the Arizonian desert landscapes lies the Salt Cellar Restaurant, The Grand Canyon State's only underground restaurant. Diners enter through a small building and down some steep stairs to reach this unique eatery. Salt Cellar is a seafood restaurant, serving everything from steamed clams and New England chowder to mussels in butter sauce. Customers rave about the lobster and jumbo crab cakes, and the friendly service."
© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.