Four Separate Beatles Biopics Are In The Works

British director Sam Mendes, in partnership with Sony and Apple Corps, just announced the production of four separate Beatles biopics to be released within the next few years. According to Consequence of Sound, the Oscar winning filmmaker obtained full approval and music rights to create the films, encompassing four viewpoints that give fans a behind-the-scenes look into the evolution of one of music's most iconic bands.

Each film will zoom in on one Beatle at a time, telling "interconnected stories" from each band member’s point of view. Little-known intricacies of The Beatles' story will be relayed through differing perspectives of bandmates Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon, and Ringo Starr. Mendes partnered with Neal Street Productions' Pippa Harris and Julie Pastor, and The Beatles' Apple Corps CEO Jeff Jones to bring this vision to life from start to finish.

Jones expressed his excitement for the upcoming films, backing the project's "scope and creative vision."

“Apple Corps is delighted to collaborate with Sam, Pippa and Julie to explore each Beatle’s unique story and to bring them together in a suitably captivating and innovative way. Sony Pictures’ enthusiastic support, championing the project’s scope and creative vision from the start, has been invaluable for all of us.”

Harris also commented on the highly-anticipated release, referring to the films as "an epic cinematic experience" that she feels "blessed" and privileged to be apart of.

Information regarding the actors that will play The Beatles in the upcoming biopics has yet to be revealed as the project continues to take shape. The forthcoming films standout as the first Beatles film project since the release of 2021's "Let It Be" studio session documentary, The Beatles: Get Back.

The four biopics are slated for release in 2027. To educate yourself on the history of The Beatles leading up to the release of the films, listen to McCartney's latest podcast, A Life In Lyrics, where he breaks down the lyrics to the band's most beloved songs of all time on iHeartRadio!