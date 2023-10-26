The Beatles Reveal Release Date Of Their Final Song

In 1963, four young boys from Liverpool by the names of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr released "Love Me Do," and the world hasn't been the same since. After 60 unforgettable years of Beatlemania amid solo careers, tragedies, documentaries, and countless hits, The Beatles announced that they would release their final song next month.

According to Rolling Stone, "Now and Then" is slated for release on November 2nd, closing one of the most iconic chapters in music history.

To understand the integrity behind the project, listeners must travel back to 1977 when 37-year-old John Lennon wrote and recorded the song on his piano at the Dakota. Fourteen years after Lennon's tragic passing in 1980, his widow, Yoko Ono, gave McCartney a stack of the late singer's cassette tapes, one of which included "Now and Then." Upon rediscovering the track, the three remaining Beatles attempted to record it during their Anthology sessions in 1995 and were able to salvage Harrison's guitar samples before he died in 2001.

Recent advancements in AI technology have since been used to extract Lennon's voice from the 1977 recording so precisely that Starr referred to the process as "the closest we’ll ever come to having him back in the room.”

"Now and Then" seamlessly brings The Beatles together from various decades for one last full-circle release. The single will be the final track on The Beatles' anthologies 1962-1966 and 1967-1970, also known as the Red and Blue albums. The latest edition of the anthologies, featuring 75 tracks, will be released on November 10th.

The Red and Blue albums are available for pre-order now. Fans can tune in to their local iHeartRadio stations nationwide, across multiple formats, on November 2nd at 10 a.m. ET to take part in what is truly the end of an era as they present the World Premiere of the final Beatles song, "Now and Then."