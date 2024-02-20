Gunna Announces His 'Bittersweet Tour' With Flo Milli
By Tony M. Centeno
February 20, 2024
Gunna is back outside in 2024.
On Tuesday, February 20, the "F*kumean" artist announced his "Bittersweet Tour" produced by Live Nation, 300 and YSL. Gunna plans to hit up numerous major cities later this spring along with Alabama rapper Flo Milli. His "Bittersweet Tour" in North America kicks off May 4 in Ohio and will travel to 15 locations including Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, Houston, Boston, Miami and Orlando. Gunna will conclude the tour in Atlanta on June 11. His tour announcement comes a few months after Gunna made his formal return to the stage in a pair of shows in New York City and Los Angeles.
This will be Gunna's first headlining tour in five years. The last time Gunna's name was at the top of the playbill was back in 2019 when he hit the road for a string of shows in support of his album Drip Or Drown 2. Since then, he's performed at a plethora of festivals including Rolling Loud, Wireless Fest, Life Is Beautiful and others.
Fans can sign up for the presale link to tickets now before general sales begin this Friday, February 23. Check out the full list of dates below.
Gunna's Bittersweet Tour w/ Flo Milli:
May 4 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
May 6 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
May 8 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
May 10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
May 12 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
May 16 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
May 18 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
May 24 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 25 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
May 28 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
May 29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum
June 1 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
June 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic Festival++
June 6 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
June 9 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
June 11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
++ festival date (without Flo Milli)