Gunna Announces His 'Bittersweet Tour' With Flo Milli

This will be Gunna's first headlining tour in five years. The last time Gunna's name was at the top of the playbill was back in 2019 when he hit the road for a string of shows in support of his album Drip Or Drown 2. Since then, he's performed at a plethora of festivals including Rolling Loud, Wireless Fest, Life Is Beautiful and others.



Fans can sign up for the presale link to tickets now before general sales begin this Friday, February 23. Check out the full list of dates below.