Gunna Announces His 'Bittersweet Tour' With Flo Milli

By Tony M. Centeno

February 20, 2024

Gunna
Photo: Getty Images

Gunna is back outside in 2024.

On Tuesday, February 20, the "F*kumean" artist announced his "Bittersweet Tour" produced by Live Nation, 300 and YSL. Gunna plans to hit up numerous major cities later this spring along with Alabama rapper Flo Milli. His "Bittersweet Tour" in North America kicks off May 4 in Ohio and will travel to 15 locations including Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, Houston, Boston, Miami and Orlando. Gunna will conclude the tour in Atlanta on June 11. His tour announcement comes a few months after Gunna made his formal return to the stage in a pair of shows in New York City and Los Angeles.

This will be Gunna's first headlining tour in five years. The last time Gunna's name was at the top of the playbill was back in 2019 when he hit the road for a string of shows in support of his album Drip Or Drown 2. Since then, he's performed at a plethora of festivals including Rolling Loud, Wireless Fest, Life Is Beautiful and others.

Fans can sign up for the presale link to tickets now before general sales begin this Friday, February 23. Check out the full list of dates below.

Gunna's Bittersweet Tour w/ Flo Milli:

May 4 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

May 6 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

May 8 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

May 10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

May 12 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

May 16 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

May 18 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

May 24 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 25 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

May 28 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

May 29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum

June 1 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic Festival++

June 6 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

June 9 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

June 11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

++ festival date (without Flo Milli)

