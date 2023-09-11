Gunna Calls For Young Thug's Freedom At First Show In 2 Years

By Tony M. Centeno

September 11, 2023

Gunna
Photo: Getty Images

Gunna was welcomed with open arms by fans during his first concert in two years.

On Saturday night, September 9, the Atlanta native hit the stage at the Barclays Center in New York City for his anticipated concert entitled "The Gift." It was the first of two events in support of his latest album A Gift & A Curse. Gunna invited rappers Flo Milli and DDG to open up the show before he made his grand entrance. The crowd's roars echoed throughout the arena as Gunna performed both past and present hits. They got even louder when they saw "Free Jeffrey" on the screens behind Gunna as he performed Young Thug's "Hot."

Gunna performed every song off his new LP from start to finish for the first time ever in front of a live audience. The first half of his show featured the album's opener "Back At It" as well as "Bottom," "Ca$h $h*t" and "Idk Nomore." Eventually he moved on to his past hits like "South to West," "Poochie Gown," "P Power" and "Pushin P" off his last project DS4EVER, which is the last project he put out before he was indicted and locked up along with Thugger and their YSL crew last year.

The second half of the show featured his other popular collaborations like Metro Boomin's "Space Cadet," the Lil Baby-assisted "Drip Too Hard" and Internet Money's "Lemonade." He also performed a slew of Young Thug collaborations including "Ski" and "Oh Okay." He couldn't leave the building without delivering his new hits like "Rodeo Dr" and "F*kumean."

Gunna's next show "The Curse" is going down in Los Angeles on September 28. Check out more footage from his New York show below.

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.