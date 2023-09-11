Gunna Calls For Young Thug's Freedom At First Show In 2 Years
By Tony M. Centeno
September 11, 2023
Gunna was welcomed with open arms by fans during his first concert in two years.
On Saturday night, September 9, the Atlanta native hit the stage at the Barclays Center in New York City for his anticipated concert entitled "The Gift." It was the first of two events in support of his latest album A Gift & A Curse. Gunna invited rappers Flo Milli and DDG to open up the show before he made his grand entrance. The crowd's roars echoed throughout the arena as Gunna performed both past and present hits. They got even louder when they saw "Free Jeffrey" on the screens behind Gunna as he performed Young Thug's "Hot."
Gunna performs Young Thug's verse on "Hot"— THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) September 10, 2023
" FREE JEFFERY " pic.twitter.com/pa6q7qTOch
Gunna performed every song off his new LP from start to finish for the first time ever in front of a live audience. The first half of his show featured the album's opener "Back At It" as well as "Bottom," "Ca$h $h*t" and "Idk Nomore." Eventually he moved on to his past hits like "South to West," "Poochie Gown," "P Power" and "Pushin P" off his last project DS4EVER, which is the last project he put out before he was indicted and locked up along with Thugger and their YSL crew last year.
The second half of the show featured his other popular collaborations like Metro Boomin's "Space Cadet," the Lil Baby-assisted "Drip Too Hard" and Internet Money's "Lemonade." He also performed a slew of Young Thug collaborations including "Ski" and "Oh Okay." He couldn't leave the building without delivering his new hits like "Rodeo Dr" and "F*kumean."
September 11, 2023
Gunna's next show "The Curse" is going down in Los Angeles on September 28. Check out more footage from his New York show below.
I’m not over last night. Gunna did a 30 song set list and sounded so f’ing good.. pic.twitter.com/koXVXy5tOw— DC ☕️ (@caromatic_) September 10, 2023
Gunna Performs “south to west” In Brooklyn, NY pic.twitter.com/Wt6JfH1ldz— THE A.K. WAY (@theakway1) September 10, 2023
SPOTTED: Gunna in Rick Owens x Paradoxe Paris Set!🖤 pic.twitter.com/Bgx2BDx9XN— Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) September 10, 2023
Gunna delivered a 30 song setlist last night at the Barclays Center for his first live performance since his RICO release!— RRT 🧊 (@SaVichTakes) September 10, 2023
The intermission montage played at Gunna’s show tonight 🎥 pic.twitter.com/ETw04CDnt5— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 10, 2023