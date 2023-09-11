Gunna Calls For Young Thug's Freedom At First Show In 2 Years

Gunna performed every song off his new LP from start to finish for the first time ever in front of a live audience. The first half of his show featured the album's opener "Back At It" as well as "Bottom," "Ca$h $h*t" and "Idk Nomore." Eventually he moved on to his past hits like "South to West," "Poochie Gown," "P Power" and "Pushin P" off his last project DS4EVER, which is the last project he put out before he was indicted and locked up along with Thugger and their YSL crew last year.



The second half of the show featured his other popular collaborations like Metro Boomin's "Space Cadet," the Lil Baby-assisted "Drip Too Hard" and Internet Money's "Lemonade." He also performed a slew of Young Thug collaborations including "Ski" and "Oh Okay." He couldn't leave the building without delivering his new hits like "Rodeo Dr" and "F*kumean."

