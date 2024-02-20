Massachusetts Destination Named 'Most Expensive Place To Live' In The State

Is it expensive to live in Massachusetts?

The answer to that question depends on your personal definition of "expensive" and where in the state you live. For example, someone making millions of dollars a year might not think it is as expensive to live in Boston, as someone making less than $100,000. Which part of the state you live in can also directly impact how expensive and inexpensive cost of living is. Living in a small community, away from entertainment capitals and off the beaten path will be a cheaper place to inhabit than a major, booming city. Regardless of opinion or location, Yahoo Finance compiled a list of the least affordable places to live in the U.S., and one Massachusetts city was featured.

Per the list, the most expensive place to live in Massachusetts in 2024 is Boston. The cost of living in Boston is 10.2% more expensive than the national average.

Here's what Yahoo Finance had to say about the most expensive place to live in the entire state:

"The Boston area is home to several prominent colleges and universities, including Harvard, which is in Cambridge. Among residents of the Boston-Cambridge-Newton area, 51.4% have a bachelor’s degree or higher, about 1.4 times the average U.S. rate."

For a continued list of the most expensive places to live across the country visit finance.yahoo.com.