Minnesota Destination Named 'Most Expensive Place To Live' In The State

Is it expensive to live in Minnesota?

The answer to that question depends on your personal definition of "expensive" and where in the state you live. For example, someone making millions of dollars a year might not think it is as expensive to live in Minneapolis, as someone making less than $100,000. Which part of the state you live in can also directly impact how expensive and inexpensive cost of living is. Living in a small community, away from entertainment capitals and off the beaten path will be a cheaper place to inhabit than a major, booming city. Regardless of opinion or location, Yahoo Finance compiled a list of the least affordable places to live in the U.S., and one Minnesota city was featured.

Per the list, the most expensive place to live in Minnesota in 2024 is Minneapolis. The cost of living in Minneapolis is 3.2% more expensive than the national average.

Here's what Yahoo Finance had to say about the most expensive place to live in the entire state:

"Healthcare/social assistance leads the way when it comes to jobs in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington area with nearly 300,000 positions. It’s fitting, therefore, that about 4,900 registered nursing degrees were awarded in the area in 2021."

For a continued list of the most expensive places to live across the country visit finance.yahoo.com.