Minnesota Destination Crowned 'Most Charming Small Town' In The State

Have you ever visited a town so cute and quaint that you couldn't help but to return with friends and loved ones to show them the intricacies of the area?

There is one town in each state known for being so charming and unique that travelers just cannot get enough of it! Be it small shops serving strong coffee and delicious pastries, or walking paths encompassing a slow-paced square with a gazebo placed perfectly in the center of neighboring houses surrounded by leaning apple trees; this Minnesota town is special.

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the most charming town in Minnesota is Stillwater.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about the most charming small town in the entire state:

"Picturesque Stillwater—known as the birthplace of Minnesota—sits on the border of Minnesota and Wisconsin, on the shores of the St. Croix River. Historic mansions on Main Street meet fantastic shopping at tons of boutiques, plus great options for foodies. Don’t miss: If you visit in the winter, you can’t leave Minnesota without seeing the Ice Castles, a wonderland of sculptures, tunnels, slides and scenery hand-built with icicles. Where to stay: Built inside an 1886 brewery, Lora is modern, antique, rustic and fancy all at the same time."

