Nevada's Most Unusual Restaurant Is An Out-Of-The-Ordinary Experience

People love restaurants for a myriad of reasons, beyond the simple act of satisfying hunger. Restaurants offer multi-sensory experiences that engage not only taste buds but also sight, smell and ambiance.

Love Food has gathered a list of the strangest restaurant concepts in every state that residents should experience at least one time in their lives:

"Food, ambience, great service... washing machines? The latter might not be what people typically look for, or expect, when deciding where to eat, but a meal at a laundromat-themed eatery is just one of the many unusual dining experiences you can have in the USA. If you're after a joint that offers a sideshow with your supper or some quirky decor with your dessert, we've scoped out the places that should be on your radar – from a restaurant where diners can watch mermaids swim to spots inside old train carriages."

Heart Attack Grill in Las Vegas is Nevada's most unusual eatery:

"You should only pay the notorious Heart Attack Grill in Las Vegas a visit if you're super hungry, or if you have a very strong heart. Here, waiters dressed as doctors and nurses serve huge platters of less-than-healthy dishes including the Double Bypass Burger, the Coronary Dog, Flatline Fries, and Butterfat Milkshakes. In fact, its Quadruple Bypass Burger has been named as the World's Most Calorific Burger by Guinness World Records. Customers love the fun atmosphere – you're given a hospital gown to wear upon arrival, you can hook up to a wine IV drip, and waiters dish out punishments if you don't finish your meal."