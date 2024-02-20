New Mexico's Most Unusual Restaurant Is An Out-Of-The-Ordinary Experience

People love restaurants for a myriad of reasons, beyond the simple act of satisfying hunger. Restaurants offer multi-sensory experiences that engage not only taste buds but also sight, smell and ambiance.

Love Food has gathered a list of the strangest restaurant concepts in every state that residents should experience at least one time in their lives:

"Food, ambience, great service... washing machines? The latter might not be what people typically look for, or expect, when deciding where to eat, but a meal at a laundromat-themed eatery is just one of the many unusual dining experiences you can have in the USA. If you're after a joint that offers a sideshow with your supper or some quirky decor with your dessert, we've scoped out the places that should be on your radar – from a restaurant where diners can watch mermaids swim to spots inside old train carriages."

Saggio's in Albuquerque is New Mexico's most unusual eatery:

"Saggio's Italian restaurant in Albuquerque offers a dining experience like no other. Step inside and you'll find a large restaurant filled with Roman statues, columns, and vases, with a ceiling painted as a blue sky with fluffy white clouds. People rave about the pizza – but save plenty of room for dessert, because next to the order counter, there's a vintage yellow car filled with treats like tiramisu and Sicilian cannoli."