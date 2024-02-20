New Mexico's Most Unusual Restaurant Is An Out-Of-The-Ordinary Experience

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

February 20, 2024

Pizza chef with freshly baked pizza
Photo: Getty Images

People love restaurants for a myriad of reasons, beyond the simple act of satisfying hunger. Restaurants offer multi-sensory experiences that engage not only taste buds but also sight, smell and ambiance.

Love Food has gathered a list of the strangest restaurant concepts in every state that residents should experience at least one time in their lives:

"Food, ambience, great service... washing machines? The latter might not be what people typically look for, or expect, when deciding where to eat, but a meal at a laundromat-themed eatery is just one of the many unusual dining experiences you can have in the USA. If you're after a joint that offers a sideshow with your supper or some quirky decor with your dessert, we've scoped out the places that should be on your radar – from a restaurant where diners can watch mermaids swim to spots inside old train carriages."

Saggio's in Albuquerque is New Mexico's most unusual eatery:

"Saggio's Italian restaurant in Albuquerque offers a dining experience like no other. Step inside and you'll find a large restaurant filled with Roman statues, columns, and vases, with a ceiling painted as a blue sky with fluffy white clouds. People rave about the pizza – but save plenty of room for dessert, because next to the order counter, there's a vintage yellow car filled with treats like tiramisu and Sicilian cannoli."
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.