Pennsylvania Destination Named 'Most Expensive Place To Live' In The State

Is it expensive to live in Pennsylvania?

The answer to that question depends on your personal definition of "expensive" and where in the state you live. For example, someone making millions of dollars a year might not think it is as expensive to live in Philadelphia, as someone making less than $100,000. Which part of the state you live in can also directly impact how expensive and inexpensive cost of living is. Living in a small community, away from entertainment capitals and off the beaten path will be a cheaper place to inhabit than a major, booming city. Regardless of opinion or location, Yahoo Finance compiled a list of the least affordable places to live in the U.S., and one Pennsylvania city was featured.

Per the list, the most expensive place to live in Pennsylvania in 2024 is Philadelphia. The cost of living in Philadelphia is 2.3% more expensive than the national average.

Here's what Yahoo Finance had to say about the most expensive place to live in the entire state:

"Employment in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington area grew by 2.39% from 2020 to 2021, rising from 3.02 million employees to 3.09 million. The most employees are in the healthcare/social assistance category, with educational services holding the second spot. That makes sense, given the School District of Philadelphia has nearly 200,000 students and the city has 32 colleges and universities."

For a continued list of the most expensive places to live across the country visit finance.yahoo.com.