Punk Festival No Values Unveils Impressive Inaugural Lineup

By Katrina Nattress

February 20, 2024

There's a new festival in town, and it's catered towards punk rock fans. No Values unveiled its inaugural lineup on Tuesday (February 20), and it's an impressive one. The one-day event will be headlined by the original Misfits, Iggy Pop, Social Distortion, Turnstile, Bad Religion, and the newly reunited Sublime, with Bradley Nowell's son Jakob on vocals.

The Damned, Vandals, Black Flag, TSOL, Joyce Manor, Jesus Lizard, Suicidal Tendencies, and Dillinger Escape Plan are a few more noteable names on the lineup

No Values goes down June 8 at the Pomona Fairplex in California, and was curated by Coachella promoter Goldenvoice. Tickets go on sale Friday (February 23) at 11am PST. Check out No Values' official website for more info and see the full lineup below.

No Values lineup (in alphabetical order):

Agent Orange

Bad Religion

Black Flag

Ceremony

Cro-Mags

Fear

Fidlar

Fishbone

Hepcat

Iggy Pop

Jello Biafra (DJ Set)

Joyce Manor

L7

MISFITS

Mourning Noise

MSPAINT

Power Trip

Scowl

Shattered Faith

Social Distortion

Soul Glo

Steve Ignorant

Sublime

Suicidal Tendencies

T.S.O.L.

The Adicts

The Adolescents

The Aquabats

The Bronx

The Damned

The Dead Milkmen

The Dickies

The Dillinger Escape Plan

The Exploited

The Jesus Lizard

The Lawrence Arms

The Selecter

The Skeletones

The Vandals

Turnstile

Untouchables

Viagra Boys

