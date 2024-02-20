Punk Festival No Values Unveils Impressive Inaugural Lineup

There's a new festival in town, and it's catered towards punk rock fans. No Values unveiled its inaugural lineup on Tuesday (February 20), and it's an impressive one. The one-day event will be headlined by the original Misfits, Iggy Pop, Social Distortion, Turnstile, Bad Religion, and the newly reunited Sublime, with Bradley Nowell's son Jakob on vocals.

The Damned, Vandals, Black Flag, TSOL, Joyce Manor, Jesus Lizard, Suicidal Tendencies, and Dillinger Escape Plan are a few more noteable names on the lineup

No Values goes down June 8 at the Pomona Fairplex in California, and was curated by Coachella promoter Goldenvoice. Tickets go on sale Friday (February 23) at 11am PST. Check out No Values' official website for more info and see the full lineup below.