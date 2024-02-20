Punk Festival No Values Unveils Impressive Inaugural Lineup
By Katrina Nattress
February 20, 2024
There's a new festival in town, and it's catered towards punk rock fans. No Values unveiled its inaugural lineup on Tuesday (February 20), and it's an impressive one. The one-day event will be headlined by the original Misfits, Iggy Pop, Social Distortion, Turnstile, Bad Religion, and the newly reunited Sublime, with Bradley Nowell's son Jakob on vocals.
The Damned, Vandals, Black Flag, TSOL, Joyce Manor, Jesus Lizard, Suicidal Tendencies, and Dillinger Escape Plan are a few more noteable names on the lineup
No Values goes down June 8 at the Pomona Fairplex in California, and was curated by Coachella promoter Goldenvoice. Tickets go on sale Friday (February 23) at 11am PST. Check out No Values' official website for more info and see the full lineup below.
No Values lineup (in alphabetical order):
Agent Orange
Bad Religion
Black Flag
Ceremony
Cro-Mags
Fear
Fidlar
Fishbone
Hepcat
Iggy Pop
Jello Biafra (DJ Set)
Joyce Manor
L7
MISFITS
Mourning Noise
MSPAINT
Power Trip
Scowl
Shattered Faith
Social Distortion
Soul Glo
Steve Ignorant
Sublime
Suicidal Tendencies
T.S.O.L.
The Adicts
The Adolescents
The Aquabats
The Bronx
The Damned
The Dead Milkmen
The Dickies
The Dillinger Escape Plan
The Exploited
The Jesus Lizard
The Lawrence Arms
The Selecter
The Skeletones
The Vandals
Turnstile
Untouchables
Viagra Boys