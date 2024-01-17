Sublime Announce Reunion With Bradley Nowell's Son Jakob

Original Sublime members Eric Wilson (bass) and Bud Gaugh (drums) are playing together once again with Bradley Nowell's son Jakob. The trio were revealed as part of the Coachella 2024 lineup, and a press release confirms they'll be playing other festival dates this year.

“This has so many layers for me. On a spiritual level, my father passed away when he was 28, and I am 28 now. It's an honor to carry on with our family’s name and legacy with Sublime," Nowell said in a statement. "I’ve been a performing musician with my own projects since I was 18. It’s an absolute privilege to be able to play these Sublime songs with legendary musicians like Eric and Bud. On a personal level, my Uncles Bud and Eric are meant to play these songs and the fans want to hear them. I’m excited, nervous, thankful and humbled all at the same time to step into this role and start this new chapter. It feels like my big crazy family is finally back together and I couldn’t be more happy.”

“I knew I would be playing music with Eric again at some point, that was never a doubt. But to be playing music with Eric and Jakob, it’s very reminiscent of those early days in Brad’s dad’s garage in a surrealistic kinda way," Gaugh said. "With Jake’s raw talent and the solid rhythm foundation Eric and I provide, this train is bound for glory!”

The news comes after Sublime with Rome announced they were breaking up at the end of the year. Wilson, Gaugh, and Nowell first performed together at a benefit show last month, where they played an eight-song set that included Sublime hits like “Wrong Way,” “What I Got,” and “Santeria.” Wilson was originally part of Sublime with Rome but left the band shortly after its inception because he didn't feel right playing songs "without Brad."

“This is great because I haven’t had the opportunity to play with Bud Gaugh in over a decade," Wilson said in a statement, "and to have Brad’s son playing our music is the closest thing possible to playing with my old buddy Brad."