Snake Found Coiled On U.S. Coast Guard Helicopter In Florida

A U.S. Coast Guard team in Florida had a shocking "snakes on a plane" moment earlier this month. Officials uploaded a photo last week of a colorful snake coiled around a helicopter at the USCG Air Station in Clearwater.

"This unexpected stowaway was found napping on a Jayhawk tailwheel," the agency wrote in a Facebook post. "He reluctantly departed the scene when confronted."

The Miami Herald reported the surprising moment happened on February 9. An official told reporters that Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Lindvall was conducting a post-flight inspection on an MH60 helicopter when he stumbled upon the reptile.