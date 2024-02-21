8 Arizona Pizzerias Land On Nationwide 'Top 100 Pizza Spots' List

Yelp marked the observance of National Pizza Day by unveiling its prestigious compilation of the Top 100 Pizza Spots nationwide, showering particular attention on Arizona.

A noteworthy representation was evident as Arizona claimed a significant presence on the list, boasting a commendable total of eight esteemed pizza parlors. Predominantly, Sedona, Flagstaff and Phoenix emerged as focal points, with Gilbert also securing a noteworthy mention.

The meticulous curation of this list involved various criteria, prominently featuring the number and intensity of five-star reviews contributed by the discerning "Yelp Elites" – deemed as the platform's "most passionate and trusted reviewers and influencers."

Earning the pinnacle spot for Arizona at No. 19 was Hideaway House in Sedona, applauded by Yelpers for its inviting ambiance nestled among trees, providing a splendid view of Sedona's iconic red rocks, and offering delectable meals.

Securing the 23rd position was Joe's Farm Grill in Gilbert, celebrated for its commitment to locally sourced ingredients, garnering nearly 2,000 five-star reviews for its cozy setting and New American cuisine.

Phoenix's Cibo claimed the 29th spot, housed in a meticulously restored 1913 bungalow near Downtown, distinguished for its sophisticated ambiance and exceptional Italian cuisine, including standout pizzas featured prominently on Yelp's list.

Fat Olives in Flagstaff earned the 35th rank, presenting an array of Napoletana-style pizzas crafted from imported ingredients and baked in an authentic wood-fired oven.

Further down the rankings, The Parlor in Phoenix secured the 41st spot, while Beaver Street Brewery & Whistle Stop Cafe in Flagstaff claimed the 60th position. Pisa Lisa in Sedona and Federal Pizza attained the 62nd and 63rd positions, respectively, solidifying Arizona's robust representation in Yelp's Top 100 Pizza Spots.