Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Why He Got Huge Tattoo That Covers Half His Body
By Tony M. Centeno
February 21, 2024
Machine Gun Kelly went all out for a massive tattoo that covers a good portion of his body, and now we know why.
On Tuesday, February 20, the multifaceted artist took to social media to debut some fresh ink. In the photo he posted, you can see the black ink dominate the majority of his chest, shoulders and both arms. An outline of a cross that reveals the remainder of his skin sits in the middle of his chest while other lines run down his biceps and forearms. In his photo, he tagged the artist Roxx, who specializes in body tattoos, fine art and more.
"For spiritual purposes only," MGK wrote in his caption.
The 33-year-old artist debuted his new ink before he shared a clip from his new single "Don't Let Me Go." In a fresh clip he posted to his Instagram timeline, MGK plays the intro to the song on a piano with a cigarette in his hands. Midway through his verse, he reveals the reason why he got the massive tattoo, and also shares how he felt after he and girlfriend Megan Fox suffered a miscarriage last year.
“I wish I didn’t listen, like I wish they would understand me one time,” he raps. “I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line.”
“How can I live with the fact that my hand wasn’t on her stomach when we lost the baby?” he continues.
"Don't Let Me Go" marks MGK's first solo single in about a year. The last record he delivered was "PRESSURE" followed by his collaborative project with lonelyboy lofi chill vibes with machine gun kelly. Watch the music video for his new song below.