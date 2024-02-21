Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Why He Got Huge Tattoo That Covers Half His Body

"For spiritual purposes only," MGK wrote in his caption.



The 33-year-old artist debuted his new ink before he shared a clip from his new single "Don't Let Me Go." In a fresh clip he posted to his Instagram timeline, MGK plays the intro to the song on a piano with a cigarette in his hands. Midway through his verse, he reveals the reason why he got the massive tattoo, and also shares how he felt after he and girlfriend Megan Fox suffered a miscarriage last year.



“I wish I didn’t listen, like I wish they would understand me one time,” he raps. “I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line.”



“How can I live with the fact that my hand wasn’t on her stomach when we lost the baby?” he continues.

