Megan Fox Responds To Fans Criticizing Her Appearance In Super Bowl Photo
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 15, 2024
Megan Fox has hilariously responded to fans who called out her appearance in a viral photo from the Super Bowl featuring Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Machine Gun Kelly.
After popular Twitter accounts like Pop Base posted the photo of Megan hanging at a star-studded afterparty following the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11th, fans flooded the comments with remarks about the actress' appearance. "What happened to Megan??" one fan asked, including an old photo of her. "Thought that was Kim for a sec," one fan quipped. "That's Megan fox??? I didn't recognise her tbh," commented another.
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in new photo from the Chiefs after-party. pic.twitter.com/XVrUZaQ7VY— Pop Base (@PopBase) February 13, 2024
Now Megan herself is taking to Instagram to share new photos from the same party and respond to fans' comments.
"oh my god guys look how different i…dont look at all," Fox wrote before explaining why she thinks fans were so shocked by the above photo. "Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a ukrainian blowup doll." She went on to to joke, "When in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in japan 💁🏻♀️"
Fox had an exciting 2023 as she released her very first book of original poems. In November, published Pretty Boys Are Poisonous and several of the poems revealed that she had a miscarriage with her fiancé MGK. Fox also continued to open up about the miscarriage during a sit-down interview with Good Morning America on release day.
"I’d never been through anything like that in my life. I have 3 kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately…trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’” Fox said in the interview.