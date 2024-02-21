New Details Of Jason Kelce's Drunken First Date With Wife Kylie Revealed

Allen then acknowledged Jason matching Kylie on Tinder, but provided new details of the lead-up to the now-famous first date story.

“The thing that people don’t know is, Kylie and Jason met on Tinder, so for a week or two leading up to you guys meeting, they were chit-chatting online and Kelce’s talking about this girl: ‘I really like this girl, I gotta make a good first impression. What am I going to say to her?'” Allen said.

“We were in the cafeteria just talking about it. Then we were at the holiday party in Philly, which is a big deal, kind of a formal event, we dressed up and pre-gamed it, of course … Then Kelce’s like, ‘I think I’m going to meet up with this girl,’ and I heard all about her, I’m excited to meet her.

“Then the night just went a little bit sideways and Kelc fell asleep on the bar, like snoozing. This is the thing about Kelc. it’s not uncommon … I have a disturbing amount of photos of you sleeping just asleep in various places … It’s cobblestone streets and you’re fighting me Kelce. At one point, I dropped you.”

Kelce then asked Allen if he was "shocked" that his eventual wife agreed to go on a second date with him.

“I was slightly surprised,” Allen said while laughing. “But you’re a great guy. You’re charming, look at that laugh. How can you not want to go on a second date with you?"

Jason and Kylie wed in April 2018 and share three daughters, Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, who will turn 1 this week.

Last month, Jason addressed reports that he plans to retire during an episode of 'New Heights' clarifying that he did address his teammates after the Eagles' Wild Card Round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but hadn't yet made an official decision on his future.

“I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite, I guess, what’s been leaked to the media,” he said “… I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision, I just don’t, there’s too much emotion in the moment, there’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision.”

“When it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I’ve had, and I don’t think it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that,” he added. “Frustrated, I guess, at everything that’s happening, but in the future there will be something said, I guess, but I did address the team and pretty much said the same thing I just said to you, which is I got belief in every single one of you guys, cherish the moments you have in this league, I think it’s kind of the way it went down.”

Kelce spent his entire career with the Eagles and is one of the most celebrated players in franchise history. The former University of Cincinnati standout was a member of Philadelphia's Super Bowl LI team and is a six-time first-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection, having started in all 193 games he's played.