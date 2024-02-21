Pennsylvania Destination Named 'Best Small Town' In The Entire State

What makes a small town special?

Is it the charming little mom & pop stores and cafes that surround the quaint cobblestone main street, or the way the old church bell rings a few minutes late on Saturdays as the welcoming townspeople stroll under the willow trees and make their way to park benches with a good book in hand, admiring the local splendor in between pages? These desirable features, adorable quirks, and so much more lay the groundwork for the best town in Pennsylvania. While there are many lovely towns that populate the country, only a few are recognized as the best around!

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best and coolest small town in all of Pennsylvania is Jim Thorpe. 4,560 people call this amazingly-unique town home.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the best, coolest small town in the entire state:

"Originally called Mauch Chunk, which means "Bear Place" or "Bear Mountain," this mountainous town in eastern Pennsylvania was renamed in 1954 to honor the Olympic Native American athlete interred here. What began as a coal mining town has transformed itself into a scenic spot along the Lehigh River near Lehigh Gorge State Park. Early 19th-century buildings hold boutiques and restaurants that fill with visitors in the summer and fall, when festivals are aplenty."

For a continued list of the best small towns across the country visit farandwide.com.