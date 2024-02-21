The Most Popular New Mexico Destination For Spring Break Is Unforgettable

Spring break, that eagerly awaited and treasured time of the year for students and thrill-seekers alike, can be described as a brief escape hatch from the daily grind of academic or professional obligations.

As the season shifts to spring, choosing the perfect place to spend a much-needed mini vacation filled with thrills, escapades and moments of sheer relaxation becomes a tough decision. It's a season where everyone embraces the sunnier vibes, the blooming landscapes and a liberating sense of freedom, so the right location to usher in all the new aspects of the brighter months is a must.

Take note because Travel Pulse has revealed the best area to spend spring break in every U.S. state:

"After a long cold winter full of storms and stressful weeks inside the classroom-or in front of the computer screen-it's finally time for the two most beloved words for students of all ages and their parents: spring break. Instead of studying, it's time to blow off some steam, see a new part of the country and just let loose for a week or so."

In New Mexico, Albuquerque is somewhere to seriously consider winding down:

"Rich with historical heritage and still full of exciting things to do, ABQ is your spot for spring break bliss in the Land of Enchantment. Soar above the city on the Sandia Peak Tramway before taking in the prehistoric art at Petroglyph National Monument. The city is also home to a stretch of Route 66 full of cozy, no-frills diners and a host of fascinating museums like the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science."