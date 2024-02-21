Tiger Woods’ Teen Son Takes Major Step Toward Pro Career

Tiger Woods' son, Charlie, is taking a major step toward his pro career.

The 15-year-old is set to compete in the pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which would be his PGA TOUR event, according to PGATour.com. Charlie will play at his hometown course, Lost Lake Golf Club, in Hobe Sound, Florida, which will serve as one of four pre-qualifying sites for the tournament.

Approximately 25 players and ties will advance to the Monday (February 26) qualifier, with four players earning a spot in the tournament beginning on February 29. Woods is scheduled to tee off at 7:39 a.m. ET on Thursday (February 22) and will be grouped with Olin Browne Jr., the son of three-time PGA TOUR winner Olin Browne, and Ruaidhri Mcgee.

The younger Woods' potential PGA TOUR debut comes nearly 28 years after his father's at the Greater Milwaukee Open in August 1996 and days after Tiger withdrew from the Genesis Invitational, his first tournament since the Masters last April, due to an illness.

Tiger Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential golfers of all-time having won 15 career majors, second only to Jack Nicklaus, and 82 tour victories, tied with Sam Snead for the most all-time.