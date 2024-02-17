Tiger Woods Confirms Reason For Genesis Invitational Withdrawal

Tiger Woods confirmed that he withdrew from the ongoing 2024 Genesis Invitational tournament Friday (February 16) due to influenza in post shared on his social media accounts Saturday (February 17).

"I would like to confirm that I had to withdraw from @thegenesisinv due to illness, which we now know is influenza. I am resting and feeling better. Good luck to the players this weekend. I’m disappointed to not be there and want to thank @GenesisUSA and all the fans for the support," Woods wrote.

Woods, 48, who was serving as the tournament's host, was said to have withdrawn due to illness, according to a post shared by the PGA Communications X account on Friday.