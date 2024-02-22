Kid Cudi Declines Fan Request To Collaborate With Childish Gambino

Cudi didn't elaborate further about his stance on Glover. There's also no indication of a rift between the two artists. In fact, they publicly boasted about a collaboration they were previously working on over a decade ago. According to AllHipHop, the "Community" star posted a gif of both artists to his Twitter page. Cudi replied and wanted to reunite to finish up a song.



"Ima hit u when im back in LA mane, lets finish that jam if possible," Cudi said.



"Of course," Glover responded. "say sup to @Logic301 fur me."



Both artists are extremely busy nowadays. Cudi just released his latest album INSANO and is set to appear in the new Paramount+ series "Knuckles." Meanwhile, Glover recently released his new series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" on Amazon Prime, and is currently working on new music.