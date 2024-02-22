Kid Cudi Declines Fan Request To Collaborate With Childish Gambino
By Tony M. Centeno
February 22, 2024
Kid Cudi isn't trying to work with Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino.
On Wednesday night, February 21, the rapper-actor responded to a fan who wants to see a collaboration between him and Glover. In the post, the fan noted both Cudi and Glover are phenoms in music and film. They also brought up a collaboration both artists did called "Warlords," which leaked a year ago but never got an official release. However, it doesn't seem like Cudi is down to make the collaboration happen. In response to the fan's request, Cudi simply wrote, "Im cool."
Im cool https://t.co/aq4aCx0ies— The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) February 22, 2024
Cudi didn't elaborate further about his stance on Glover. There's also no indication of a rift between the two artists. In fact, they publicly boasted about a collaboration they were previously working on over a decade ago. According to AllHipHop, the "Community" star posted a gif of both artists to his Twitter page. Cudi replied and wanted to reunite to finish up a song.
"Ima hit u when im back in LA mane, lets finish that jam if possible," Cudi said.
"Of course," Glover responded. "say sup to @Logic301 fur me."
Both artists are extremely busy nowadays. Cudi just released his latest album INSANO and is set to appear in the new Paramount+ series "Knuckles." Meanwhile, Glover recently released his new series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" on Amazon Prime, and is currently working on new music.