Kings Of Leon Kick Off New Era With Big News

By Katrina Nattress

February 23, 2024

After Kings of Leon teased new music last month, fans have been eagerly awaiting an announcement. On Thursday (February 22), they got three of them when the band not only released a new single, but also announced a new album and tour.

The rousing new song, "Mustang," sees the band get back to their gritty roots and is the lead single off Kings of Leon's forthcoming ninth studio album Can We Please Have Fun.

"It was the most enjoyable record I’ve ever been a part of,” frontman Caleb Followill said in a statement.

“It’s like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable,” drummer Nathan Followill added. “I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn’t have to be on 11.”

After the album's release, the band—who also happen to all be family—plan to hit the road for a tour. “When you have a band, there’s a bond like no other, and when you have family, you have a bond like no other,” Caleb said. “We have both of those things. I thought, if we put all our energy toward something, who is gonna stop us? Who can stop us except us?”

Can We Please Have Fun is slated for a May 19 release. Listen to "Mustang" and check out the full list of tour dates below.

Kings of Leon Tour Dates

08-14 Austin, TX - Moody Center

08-16 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

08-17 Forth Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

08-20 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

08-22 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

08-23 Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

08-25 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

08-26 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

08-28 Portland, OR - Moda Center

08-29 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

08-31 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena

09-02 Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place

09-03 Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome

09-05 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Canada Life Center

09-13 Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater

09-14 Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

09-16 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09-18 Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

09-20 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

09-23 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann

09-25 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

09-26 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

09-28 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

10-01 Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage

10-02 Laval, Quebec - Place Bell

10-05 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

