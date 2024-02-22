Michael Strahan Reveals Setback In Daughter's Brain Cancer Battle

'Good Morning America' host and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan revealed that his daughter, Isabella, suffered a recent setback in her brain cancer battle.

“The last three days have been a little rough because she had a fever that kind of comes and goes,” Strahan told his 'GMA' co-anchors, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos Wednesday (February 21) morning. “I had to take her to the hospital and thought she’d come home a few hours later. … It’s been three days, but hopefully she’ll be home today.”

Strahan, 52, described Isabella, 19, as a "tough young lady" amid her recent battle, which she also addressed in a YouTube vlog posted on her account Wednesday chronicling her first round of chemotherapy.

“My first round of chemo experience was one of the worst things I’ve done ever in my entire life. Oh my God,” Isabella said while opening Valentine’s Day gifts and letters from patients at the MSK Cancer Center. “I feel like people made it look so much easier. The first week in the hospital was horrible. It actually wasn’t horrible until it got horrible. It just felt weird getting chemo. I don’t know, you don’t really think you’re gonna get poison put through your body.”

Isabella, a University of Southern California freshman, said she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a cancerous, fast-growing tumor that develops in the cerebellum -- which controls movement and coordination -- while appearing alongside her father in an emotional interview for 'GMA' with Roberts, who had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and myelodysplastic syndrome *MDS) in 2012.