WATCH: Bronny James Takes Warm-Up Shots Months After Cardiac Arrest

Earlier this month, LeBron confirmed that his son was scheduled to undergo a health checkup and could soon be cleared to make his college basketball.

"Things are going in the right direction with Bronny's progress," LeBron said during his postgame press conference after the Lakers' 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat on November 6 via ABC 7 Los Angeles. "He's done with rehab. Every week, he gets to do more and more and more. We have a big - a big - moment at the end of the month to see how we can continue to go forward.

"If he's cleared, we'll be not too long away from him being back on the floor and back with his teammates and practicing with the notion of being back on the floor and playing in game situations," LeBron added. "Everything's on the up and up."

Bronny was rushed to Cedars Sinai Medical Center's intensive care unit after suffering cardiac arrest during the Trojans' practice at their home arena, Galen Center, in July and discharged days later.