WATCH: Bronny James Takes Warm-Up Shots Months After Cardiac Arrest
By Jason Hall
November 20, 2023
USC Trojans freshman guard Bronny James took warm-up shots with his teammates prior to Sunday's 81-70 win against Brown just months after suffering cardiac arrest.
James' participation in the warm-up marked the first time he was seen in pregame action since undergoing surgery to repair a congenial heart defect in July. The 19-year-old was later spotted supporting his father, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, during his team's win against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena Sunday night.
The elder James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, said his son was "almost there" in terms of his possible return to action via the Associated Press.
Bronny James out warming up pregame for USC hoops before tonight’s game against Brown. Kobe Johnson and Boogie Ellis, who both missed last game v. UCI, are also warming up. pic.twitter.com/i8s2IEuT4m— Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) November 20, 2023
Earlier this month, LeBron confirmed that his son was scheduled to undergo a health checkup and could soon be cleared to make his college basketball.
"Things are going in the right direction with Bronny's progress," LeBron said during his postgame press conference after the Lakers' 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat on November 6 via ABC 7 Los Angeles. "He's done with rehab. Every week, he gets to do more and more and more. We have a big - a big - moment at the end of the month to see how we can continue to go forward.
"If he's cleared, we'll be not too long away from him being back on the floor and back with his teammates and practicing with the notion of being back on the floor and playing in game situations," LeBron added. "Everything's on the up and up."
Bronny was rushed to Cedars Sinai Medical Center's intensive care unit after suffering cardiac arrest during the Trojans' practice at their home arena, Galen Center, in July and discharged days later.
USC’s Bronny James has been discharged from hospital and is home resting after being treated for sudden cardiac arrest at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he arrived fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Statement: pic.twitter.com/WegyWgAhAE— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 27, 2023
James announced his commitment to USC in an Instagram post shared on May 6.
"Fight On✌🏾#committed," James wrote.
James rated as a five-star prospect and ranks as the No. 5 combo guard, No. 4 player from the state of California and No. 22 overall prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2023 national recruiting cycle. The 19-year-old is also the top-earning amateur athlete with an NIL valuation estimated at $6.3 million.
James chose USC over offers from numerous schools including Duke, Kansas, Memphis and Ohio State. LeBron James has publicly expressed his interest in playing with his son before his retirement "if it's possible."
"I also have a goal that, if it's possible -- I don't even know if it's possible -- that if I can play with my son, I would love to do that," James said via ESPN in February. "Is that, like, something that any man shouldn't want that in life? That's like the coolest thing that could possibly happen. That doesn't mean I don't want to be with this franchise."