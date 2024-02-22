Minnesota Spot Named 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant' In The State

Sometimes it's nice to dress up and enjoy a fancy dinner at a fine-dining establishment, but doing this all the time can be unhealthy for your wallet. That's where hole-in-the-wall establishments swoop in to save the day. Unlike fine dining, these no-frills restaurants are kind to your wallet and your soul. Offering a delicious variety of comfort foods at a low price, the unassuming nature of these restaurants cannot be beat!

If you've been on the look out for a delicious and affordable dining experience, look no further than the "best hole-in-the-wall" restaurant in Minnesota!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Minnesota is Al’s Breakfast in Minneapolis. LoveFood praised this spot for its no-frills stature and delicious meal options.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in the entire state:

"The location of Al’s Breakfast could hardly be more apt: this tiny slice in the wall is in Minneapolis’ Dinkytown neighborhood, and is just as adorable as the location suggests. It claims to be the narrowest diner in Minneapolis, with a width of just 10ft – so skinny, it’s a wonder there’s enough space for the huge breakfasts that have been served up here since 1950. People love the place for its fun, old-timey atmosphere and warm, friendly service."

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall eateries in the entire country visit lovefood.com.