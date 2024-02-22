Washington Spot Named The 'Coolest' Small Town In The Entire State

Small towns fill out the cultural fabric of the United States. While bigger cities are home to popular attractions, iconic landmarks, and other amenities, small communities promise fewer crowds and unique draws you won't find anywhere else. Every state has plenty of towns for people to check out, but certain ones stand out from the rest.

For those craving a trip to a quaint location, Far & Wide refreshed its list of the coolest small town in each state. Writers consulted various sources, including U.S. News & World Report, Reader's Digest, Architectural Digest, The Travel Channel, and House Beautiful magazine, for their selections.

Friday Harbor was crowned Washington State's best small town! There are many things to look forward to in this historic seaport, from museums and nearby parks to wildlife watching and kayaking. Writers provided more insight into what makes Friday Harbor so great:

"Washington State's best-kept secret is its San Juan Island archipelago. Waters filled with orcas, seals and sea lions surround charming islands brimming with cuteness in boutiques, art galleries and restaurants. Friday Harbor, located on San Juan Island, is the commercial center of the islands. From here, visitors can depart upon sea and land adventures, including visits to the Whale Museum and the San Juan Islands Museum to learn more about this blissful spot on earth."