Washington Destination Crowned The 'Most Charming Town' In The State

Nobody can resist the small-town vibes of America's smaller communities. Over the last decade, more and more travelers are giving their money and attention to these beloved spots. Fewer crowds are usually the biggest perk of visiting small towns, but each one offers experiences you won't find anywhere else.

If you're looking for a quaint town to visit, Reader's Digest refreshed its list of each state's "most charming" town. Not only do these destinations provide fun festivals, cozy restaurants and boutiques, and nearby attractions, but writers say they truly embody "the heart" of the United States.

Leavenworth, a year-round favorite, was crowned Washington State's most charming town! Known for transforming into a winter wonderland during Christmastime, this European-inspired location has plenty of festivals and gorgeous nature landscapes throughout the year. Here's why it's getting the spotlight:

"With a population just shy of 2,500, Leavenworth is truly 'small' and a gem within America’s great landscapes. It’s inspired by traditional Bavarian villages, with ample Alpine architecture and a setting that includes the Cascade Mountain Range in the background. The town, known for its quality breweries and wineries, as well as many mountain hiking trails, is the perfect spot to enjoy a cool brew with a pretzel. The Leavenworth International Accordion Celebration, chockablock with rousing performances and competitions, usually held in the summer months. If that’s not your thing, visit during one of the town’s other public parties including Maifest, Oktoberfest or the Autumn Leaf Festival."