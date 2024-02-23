Colorado Spot Named The 'Coolest' Small Town In The Entire State

Small towns fill out the cultural fabric of the United States. While bigger cities are home to popular attractions, iconic landmarks, and other amenities, small communities promise fewer crowds and unique draws you won't find anywhere else. Every state has plenty of towns for people to check out, but certain ones stand out from the rest.

For those craving a trip to a quaint location, Far & Wide refreshed its list of the coolest small town in each state. Writers consulted various sources, including U.S. News & World Report, Reader's Digest, Architectural Digest, The Travel Channel, and House Beautiful magazine, for their selections.

Breckenridge was crowned Colorado's best small town! This popular spot faces a lot of competition from other ski towns and mountain communities in the state. Despite that, many travelers still consider it a top destination thanks to both adrenaline-pumping adventures and chill trips to local businesses. Writers provided more insight into what makes Breckenridge so great:

"Entrancing ski towns seem a dime a dozen in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, and they're invariably irresistible no matter when you visit. In winter, blankets of soft snow set the stage for outdoor adventure; in fall, the leaf-peeping can't be beaten; and in summer, cool mountain breezes make for perfect hiking weather. One of the best of these amazing-any-time-of-year towns is Breckenridge — 'Breck' to all who love her — which still features a Victorian mining area to explore."