Colorado Destination Crowned The 'Most Charming Town' In The State

Nobody can resist the small-town vibes of America's smaller communities. Over the last decade, more and more travelers are giving their money and attention to these beloved spots. Fewer crowds are usually the biggest perk of visiting small towns, but each one offers experiences you won't find anywhere else.

If you're looking for a quaint town to visit, Reader's Digest refreshed its list of each state's "most charming" town. Not only do these destinations provide fun festivals, cozy restaurants and boutiques, and nearby attractions, but writers say they truly embody "the heart" of the United States.

Telluride was crowned Colorado's most charming town! This former mining town is a favorite among travelers thanks to its ski resorts, laid-back atmosphere, historic buildings, and other enticing draws. Here's why it's getting the spotlight:

"Located in the midst of the San Juan Mountains of Colorado, Telluride is an Old West small town built during the state’s gold rush. It’s set in a canyon surrounded by nearly 360 degrees of mountains, with the state’s largest free-falling waterfall in view. The town is perhaps best known as a world-class ski resort, but Telluride offers a variety of outdoor activity in the warmer months as well, with many hiking trails leading right from town. The Telluride Mountain Village Gondola, an aerial tram that offers out-of-this-world views."