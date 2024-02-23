Ex-Teacher Of The Year Started Fire That Killed Her 4 Kids After Eerie Post

A former Missouri teacher of the year is suspected to have started the "suspicious" fire that killed her four young children hours after sharing an eerie social media post in what has been ruled as a murder-suicide, the St. Louis County Police Department said via KansasCity.com.

Bernadine 'Birdie' Pruessner, her four young children -- twins Ellie and Ivy Pruessner, 9; Jackson Spader, 5; and Millie Spader, 2 -- and three dogs all died in the fire at their Ferguson home on Monday (February 19).

“It is believed that Bernadine intentionally set a mattress on fire as that was the point of origin for the fire,” the St. Louis County Police Department announced in a statement obtained by KansasCity.com on Wednesday (February 21).

“A note was also left stating Bernadine’s intentions to take her life and the lives of her children,” the statement added, though not elaborating on the contents of the note.

Pruessner, 39, shared a photo of herself and her four children on her Facebook account with the caption, "us against the world," as well as another post in which she claimed she was "making today one of those live each day like it's your last kind of days" hours before the fatal fire.