Cause Of Massive Fire At Tyreek Hill's Home Determined

The massive fire at the home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was started by a child playing with a cigarette lighter in a bedroom, Davie Fire Marshal Robert Taylor told the Associated Press on Thursday (January 4).

"It was an accidental fire," Taylor said.

The fire marshal didn't provide additional details on the child's age or the amount of damage to the mansion.

Video footage shared by WSVN 7 News showed a large plume of smoke emitting from Hill's Southwest Ranches mansion. Hill, 29, was reported to be at the Dolphins' practice when the initially fire broke out and has since returned to his home to check on everyone, a team spokesperson confirmed to NBC Miami.