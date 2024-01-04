Cause Of Massive Fire At Tyreek Hill's Home Determined
By Jason Hall
January 4, 2024
The massive fire at the home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was started by a child playing with a cigarette lighter in a bedroom, Davie Fire Marshal Robert Taylor told the Associated Press on Thursday (January 4).
"It was an accidental fire," Taylor said.
The fire marshal didn't provide additional details on the child's age or the amount of damage to the mansion.
Video footage shared by WSVN 7 News showed a large plume of smoke emitting from Hill's Southwest Ranches mansion. Hill, 29, was reported to be at the Dolphins' practice when the initially fire broke out and has since returned to his home to check on everyone, a team spokesperson confirmed to NBC Miami.
LIVE: Firefighters are battling a fire at the home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. https://t.co/REsouw0KYd https://t.co/nXWtoxM4dv— WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 3, 2024
Hill spotted at the scene wearing a boot on his left foot when he hugged relatives present at the home. The wide receiver purchased to mansion for $6.9 million after being acquired by the Dolphins in a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, according to property records obtained by NBC Miami.
Hill, who has long been considered one of the NFL's best wide receivers, is having a career season with a league-best 1,717 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns, as well as ranking second in receptions -- tied with Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown -- with 112. The 29-year-old is a former Super Bowl LIV champion, a four-time first-team All-Pro, a one-time second-team All-Pro, a seven-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.