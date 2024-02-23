French Montana Speaks On Working With Kanye West, Drake & More
By Tony M. Centeno
February 23, 2024
French Montana made sure to close out the final installment of his beloved Mac & Cheese series with a lot of star power.
On Friday, February 23, the Bronx native and his people DThang & Kenzo B sat down with The Breakfast Club to talk about his new project Mac & Cheese 5. French told the crew he wants to "lead the wave with the mixtapes," which he's done throughout the course of his career. After discussing the origins of his new project, French also spoke about working with Kanye West for the project.
"Me and Kanye were locked in for like a month," French explained. "He had rented out the hotel for like a month and we knocked out a buncha, buncha records. We were doing two different sounds. When I was coming in, we was doing the sample vibes and we was doing that whole him producing and the whole Graduation sound. But then the new sound he got now, it was something he was working on. So I was, 'You know what bro, I'mma take these records and put em on Mac & Cheese 5 'cause Mac & Cheese 5 got a certain sound."
Ye appears on the project a couple of times like in "Stand United" with SAINt JHN & Buju Banton as well as "Where They At" alongside Westside Gunn. Elsewhere in the conversation, French also discussed his relationship with Drake. The two superstar artists have cooked up numerous hits together with Rick Ross over the years from "Stay Schemin'" to "Pop That." He revealed how those classics were created and even revealed that he wanted J. Cole to executive produced his first album.
Watch the entire interview below.