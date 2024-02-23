"Me and Kanye were locked in for like a month," French explained. "He had rented out the hotel for like a month and we knocked out a buncha, buncha records. We were doing two different sounds. When I was coming in, we was doing the sample vibes and we was doing that whole him producing and the whole Graduation sound. But then the new sound he got now, it was something he was working on. So I was, 'You know what bro, I'mma take these records and put em on Mac & Cheese 5 'cause Mac & Cheese 5 got a certain sound."



Ye appears on the project a couple of times like in "Stand United" with SAINt JHN & Buju Banton as well as "Where They At" alongside Westside Gunn. Elsewhere in the conversation, French also discussed his relationship with Drake. The two superstar artists have cooked up numerous hits together with Rick Ross over the years from "Stay Schemin'" to "Pop That." He revealed how those classics were created and even revealed that he wanted J. Cole to executive produced his first album.



Watch the entire interview below.

