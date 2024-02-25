Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dead At 49

Actor Kenneth Mitchell, who appeared in the television series 'Star Trek: Discovery' and film 'Captain Marvel,' has died at the age of 49 following a five-year battle with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), his family confirmed in a statement shared on his social media accounts late Saturday (February 24) night.

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” the family wrote.

“Ken was widely known as an actor in many films and television shows,” the statement added. “He’s portrayed an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero’s dad, and four unique Star Trekkers.”

Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2018, began using a wheelchair in 2019 and went public with his battle in 2020.