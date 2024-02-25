Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dead At 49
By Jason Hall
February 25, 2024
Actor Kenneth Mitchell, who appeared in the television series 'Star Trek: Discovery' and film 'Captain Marvel,' has died at the age of 49 following a five-year battle with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), his family confirmed in a statement shared on his social media accounts late Saturday (February 24) night.
“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” the family wrote.
“Ken was widely known as an actor in many films and television shows,” the statement added. “He’s portrayed an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero’s dad, and four unique Star Trekkers.”
Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2018, began using a wheelchair in 2019 and went public with his battle in 2020.
25.11.1974 ~ 24.02.2024
“I do remember there was something really simple and beautiful in a way, how my wife and I were in the trenches together, and how we from this moment on we’re having to deal with something so severe that was going to affect our lives forever,” Mitchell told PEOPLE Magazine in February 2020.
“We grieved and mourned really hard. There was so much unknown.”
Mitchell played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, Tenavik and Aureillo in the 'Star Trek: Discovery' television series and lended his voice to several characters in an episode of the animated series 'Star Trek: Lower Decks.'
“The entire Star Trek family sends their condolences to Mitchell’s family, friends, loved ones, and fans around the world,” a statement shared on StarTrek.com reads.