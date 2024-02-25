'TNF' Analyst And Former NFL Star Richard Sherman Arrested

Former NFL All-Pro cornerback and current Amazon Prime 'Thursday Night Football' analyst Richard Sherman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday (February 24), according to jail records obtained by NBC News.

Sherman, 35, was arrested in King County, Washington, at around 3:48 a.m. by Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson, who said more details would be revealed if charges were formally filed in the case against the former NFL player. Sherman was booked into King County Correctional Facility at 4:51 a.m. and no bail was listed as it appeared the 35-year-old remained jailed Saturday night.

A DUI is defined as any incident of "driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, cannabis, or any drug,” which includes a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or more, as well as more than 5 nanograms of active THC per milliliter of blood, by Washington state law. It wasn't immediately clear whether the incident involving Sherman was related to alcohol, marijuana or another intoxicant that would have adhered to a violation of Washington state law.

Sherman was previously arrested for driving under the influence in summer 2021 after he crashed his SUV into a construction zone and attempted to break into his in-laws' home which resulted in charges of criminal trespass, DUI and resisting arrest in King County. The former cornerback entered a plea agreement in March 2022 for first-degree negligent driving and second-degree criminal trespass in March 2022, which included court supervision through part of 2024 and a suspended 90-day jail sentence, having already been credited two days served, if he avoided being arrested again.

Sherman announced his decision to join Amazon Prime's NFL coverage ahead of the 2022 launch of its 'Thursday Night Football' franchise. The Compton native was selected by the Seattle Seahawks at No. 154 overall in the fifth-round of the 2011 NFL Draft and was one of several standout defensive backs on the team's 'Legion of Boom' secondary during its most successful run in franchise history, which included its only Super Bowl victory and two NFC championships.

Sherman led all NFL players with eight interceptions -- a total he matched from the previous season -- during the Seahawks' Super Bowl championship season in 2013 and is a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. The former Stanford University standout spent three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2018-20) before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in September 2021.