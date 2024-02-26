Colorado Has Two Of The Best Hot Springs Destinations In The U.S.

People love taking a dip in water, whether it's surfing in the ocean, swimming in a lake, or fishing on a riverbank. Some spots tend to get a little less attention compared to other bodies of water: hot springs. These naturally heated swells are fueled by geothermal activity, providing a soothing experience to anybody looking to relax their muscles or escape the cold. While hot springs are somewhat rare, they can be an appealing amenity for several towns, cities, and attractions.

That's why Places To Travel revealed the best hot springs destinations in the United States. Seventeen places landed on the list, ranging from popular spots to lesser-known locations.

Two spots in Colorado were also featured. The first one is Strawberry Park Hot Springs, which is located in Steamboat Springs. Writers say these springs benefit from "therapeutic and mineral-rich waters" and are separated by temperature. You can even stay in one of the cabins on the property so you can access them often.