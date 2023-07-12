Popular Spot Named Colorado's 'Most Scenic' Nature Getaway

By Zuri Anderson

July 12, 2023

Sunset over Maroon Bells Colorado, USA
Photo: Getty Images

When taking a trip or going on vacation, sometimes you need a break from bustling cities, packed events, and busy theme parks. That's when nature comes calling. You can be arrested by the sheer majesty of these landscapes, or immerse yourself in the land through various activities. Hiking, swimming, fishing, and wildlife viewing are just some of the many things you can do.

If you're craving some fresh air and nature, Reader's Digest found every state's "most scenic" nature getaway. An iconic pair of mountains was named Colorado's top pick: Maroon Bells! Here's why the destination was chosen:

"Colorado is known for its bevy of natural beauty but Maroon Bells definitely top the state’s list of must-visits. In the glacier-formed valley at the foot of the towering twin peaks lies Maroon Lake lined by lush aspen trees. Sunny days provide the perfect panorama of the burgundy mountain caps and fluffy white clouds reflected in the shimmering water below."

Here's another nugget of information if you love mountain climbing: both of these peaks are fourteeners. Colorado.com also said it's the most photographed place in the state. These mountains are 10 miles from Aspen.

Need more recommendations? Check out the full list on rd.com.

