New Poll Shows Narrow Gap Between Trump, Biden Ahead Of Primary

By Jason Hall

February 26, 2024

COMBO-US-VOTE-DEBATE
Photo: Getty Images

A new Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey shows a narrow gap between former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden ahead of the Michigan primary.

The poll found that Trump had a 46% to 44% advantage over Biden among Michigan voters in a potential 2024 presidential matchup, with 10% voting undecided. Biden did, however, gain momentum with a 3% increase from the previous Michigan 2024 head-to-head potential presidential poll conducted in January.

“Male voters in Michigan break for Trump by twelve points, 53% to 41%, whereas women voters break for Biden by five, 46% to 41%," said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, via Emerson College Polling. “Michigan’s independent voters break for Trump over Biden 43% to 37%.”

Trump received 42% of the vote to Biden's 39% with third-party candidates on the ballot. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received 6% of the vote while Cornel West and Jill Stein each received 1%, respectively.

Trump was reported to have received 69% of support to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's 20% among potential voters in Tuesday's Michigan primary. About 11% of likely Republican primary voters said they were undecided, but 76% among them said they leaned to supporting Trump and 24% said they leaned to supporting Haley.

