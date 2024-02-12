Joe Biden Trolls Conspiracy Theorists After Chiefs' Super Bowl Win

President Joe Biden trolled right-wing conspiracy theorists after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory Sunday (February 11) night.

Biden, 81, wrote, "Just like we drew it up," along with a photo of himself with red lasers for eyes, which has been dubbed the 'Dark Brandon' meme, on his official X and Instagram accounts. The post was referencing theories shared by far-right pundits claiming the NFL was rigging the game for the Chiefs before tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, would eventually endorse Biden's re-election campaign, as she did during his 2020 campaign.

The president also joked that he'd "get in trouble if I tell you that" after a staffer asked him if he was "deviously plotting to rig the season" rather than "the Chiefs just being a good football team" in a TikTok shared before the game.