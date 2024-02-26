Ohio Restaurant Named The Best Sushi Spot In The State

Sushi is a great option if you're looking for a meal that is both delicious and healthy (well, fairly healthy). However, finding the best sushi around can be a bit of a process, especially if you live in a coastal state or around the Great Lakes like Ohio with a countless number of seafood spots.

24/7 Tempo looked at ratings and reviews from a variety of websites, such as Eater, Travel & Leisure and Thrillist, to find the best sushi in the country, compiling a list of the top spot in every state. According to the site, the best sushi place in all of Ohio is Sushi En in Columbus. Sushi En is located at 1051 Gemini Place.

Here's what the site had to say Ohio's best sushi spot:

"Sushi En offers traditional sushi and sashimi, but with its modern Japanese decor of dark woods and colorful murals, it provides an authentic atmosphere to enjoy unorthodox specialty rolls like the Kinky Eel (eel, smoked salmon, salmon skin, and cucumber) and the Sober Monkey (spicy crabmeat, cream cheese, avocado topped with torched Cajun salmon, spicy mayo, Cajun powder, scallion, shallot sauce, and eel sauce)."

