Ohio Town Among The Most 'Peaceful Small Towns' Along The Great Lakes

By Sarah Tate

October 6, 2023

Photo: gradyreese/iStock/Getty Images

A town in Ohio was chosen as one of the best small towns to visit along the Great Lakes, this following another report naming several destinations in the Buckeye State as being among the best beach towns on the Lakes.

With thousands of miles of shoreline, the Great Lakes offer plenty of opportunities for a beautiful and relaxing day in nature. Far & Wide compiled a list of the 10 most peaceful small towns you can visit along the five Great Lakes, narrowing down the towns to those with fewer than 5,000 residents, and one locale in Ohio made the list — Kelleys Island. Here's what the site had to say:

"Though it only has a year-round population of 256, Kelleys Island manages to be an exciting place to visit. Located near Cleveland, this Lake Erie island is laid-back. Most people get around on bicycles and golf carts since there's never a rush here. Cool things to do include seeing a rock with pictographs, going to the Charles Herndon Galleries & Sculpture Garden and camping at Kelleys Island State Park."

These are Far & Wide's picks for the most peaceful small towns along the Great Lakes:

  1. Kelleys Island, Ohio
  2. Bayfield, Wisconsin
  3. Port Austin, Michigan
  4. Mackinaw, Michigan
  5. Saugatuck, Michigan
  6. Grand Marais, Minnesota
  7. Sackets Harbor, New York
  8. Angola on the Lake, New York
  9. Munising, Michigan
  10. Kewaunee, Wisconsin

Check out the full list at Far & Wide to read up on what makes each town special.

