Recalled Eye Drops Sold In Texas Could Cause 'Infection And Harm'

Thane, Maharashtra, India, Brassica Pharma Pvt. Ltd. recently recalled a handful of eye ointment products distributed across Texas due to the "lack of sterility assurance at the facility noted during an inspection conducted by the Food and Drug Administration." According to the FDA, the four contaminated eye products listed below pose a "heightened risk of harm" because the drugs included in each product "bypass some of the body's natural defenses."

Possible contaminated products include "Equate Lubricant Eye Ointment (Mineral Oil 42.5%, White Petrolatum 57.3%, Lanolin Alcohols)," "Equate Stye Lubricant Eye Ointment (Mineral Oil 31.9%, White Petrolatum 57.7%, Microcrystalline Wax, Stearic Acid, Wheat Germ Oil)," "CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment (Mineral Oil 31.9%, White Petrolatum 57.7%, Microcrystalline Wax, Stearic Acid Wheat Germ Oil," and "Lubricant PM Ointment."

These eye drops were distributed nationwide to large retail corporations including Walmart and CVS. The FDA released a risk statement that detailed the intended use of the products and outlined potential risk factors.

"For those patients who use these products, there is a potential risk of eye infections or related harm. These products are intended to be sterile. Ophthalmic drug products pose a potential heightened risk of harm to users because drugs applied to the eyes bypass some of the body’s natural defenses."

There have been no adverse effects reported as a result of product usage as of February 26th. Consumers who purchased these products should dispose of them immediately and discontinue use. For additional information and to see photos of each product visit fda.gov.